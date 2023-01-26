'Our residents are dying' | New Haven community comes together to find solutions for gun violence

The city has had five homicides just this month, making it a very violent start to 2023.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A violent month for the city of New Haven has residents and community leaders searching for answers on how to put a stop to it.

"This is not New York City this is not Baltimore this is not D.C. This is a small little New England town and now we are dealing with five murders," said Rev. Boise Kimber of the Greater New Haven Clergy Association.

"Our residents are dying, our children are dying here and they’re not just dying by the gun they’re dying lack of education, lack of incentives, no self-esteem," said Sean Reeves of New Haven.

One answer is clear, it is going to take people working together to address gun violence.

A community conversation Thursday evening showcased that. Bringing together local and state leaders, the police department, and community members themselves.

"Together we can do a great deal to impact change in our community. To reduce the violence in the community," said Shirley Ellis-West, executive director of the Urban Community Alliance.

Starting with the people who are impacted by the violence every day.

"I come from this culture, the streets, and all of the things that come along with it," said Gaylord Salters of New Haven. "If you do want a change you have to be able to identify that the individuals who come from the problem are good agents for change," he said.

Law enforcement also plays a role. New Haven police said community policing and walking beats have proven to be effective, but they’re also using technology to help.

"We have expanded the Shotspotter program which is a gunshot-detecting system. We have expanded in Westville, in fair haven and other parts of the city and this helps us pinpoint where gunfire happens," said Asst. Chief David Zannelli.

On a state level officials said they are trying to get ahead of the problem.

"The day after a shooting is not the time to be talking about what we can do about gun violence. In order to end gun violence or at least significantly reduce gun violence we have to develop a proactive strategy," said Chief State’s Attorney Patrick Griffin.

Gaby Molina is a reporter and anchor at FOX61 News. She can be reached at mmolina@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.