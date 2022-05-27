New Haven community demands change for victims of gun violence

"Why? Why are these soul-crushing incidents allowed to continue?"

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Mass shooting, after mass shooting. The past few weeks have been filled with violence.

It's left many feeling a mix of emotions.

"It's depressing. It's annoying. It's making me feel sadder than I've ever felt in my whole entire life," said Theresa Cappetta of New Haven.

"You feel like you want to do something. You're feeling anger, empathy and all of that," said Richard Abbatiello of New Haven.

Friday night people found some comfort among one another gathering for a vigil on the New Haven green, where calls for change continued to grow louder.

"These things that are happening now are just unimaginable and I cannot believe that we as a country let this continue," Cappetta said.

They honored the victims from Buffalo and Uvalde but also those who lose their lives to gun violence, in cities right here in our state.

"We're dealing with gun violence all the time here close to home," said Leighton Johnson, of New Haven.

The vigil was led by Ice the Beef, an organization that provides children and teens in New Haven with mentors, something they say is crucial to ending gun violence.

"We've just got to care about each other. And reach out if you have something going on, find somebody to reach out to. There's people out there in your neighborhoods in your community that will help you," Chaz Carmon, president, of Ice the Beef.

Gaby Molina is a reporter and anchor at FOX61 News. She can be reached at mmolina@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.