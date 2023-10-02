New Haven community organizes relief for victims of Turkey earthquake

The Diyanet Mosque of New Haven has been gathering donations for the last four days and is now packing hundreds of items to bring to the Turkish consulate.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut) gathered with community leaders at Diyanet Mosque of New Haven Friday.

Members of the mosque are organizing relief efforts for victims of the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria, which killed over 23,000 people this week.

“We prayed a little bit longer and the prayer’s just to put at ease our brothers and sisters who have fallen,” said Osman Cayan.

More than just prayers, the mosque is sending much-needed supplies to those impacted by the destruction.

“Heaters, jackets, food, baby formula and diapers,” are some of the items they’ve collected, said Nuray Yaglidere. “What everyone needs, they need it.”

The mosque has been gathering donations for the last four days and is now packing up hundreds of items to be shipped out via the Turkish consulate.

“Just thinking over there, of all the people under all the rubble, that’s, you know, I’m so sad,” Yaglidere said.

She and many at the mosque Friday are personally affected by the earthquake.

“I lost a friend actually two days ago,” said Cayan. “It’s just tough and that’s just me losing one friend. I can’t imagine how it is for people who lost family, relatives.”

With recovery efforts still underway overseas, those here say money is most important. Many are looking to the U.S. government for federal aid.

The White House announced Friday it’s “ramping up” assistance to Turkey and Syria.

“Right now I believe we have the funds in the budget of agencies to provide immediate relief, but if emergency supplementals are necessary, we will work together and I believe it will be on a bipartisan basis,” Blumenthal said.

For now, those in New Haven will continue to pray and send help in whatever way they can.

Speaking to the family of the friend he lost, Cayan said, “I’m so sorry, and I hope he’s in heaven and everything is well.”

Emma Wulfhorst is a political reporter for FOX61 News. She can be reached at ewulfhorst@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.