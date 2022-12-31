x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
New Haven

New Haven hosts drive-thru COVID test kit distribution

Each car will get five boxes that each contain two tests. Proof of residency required.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The City of New Haven and the city's fire department are holding a drive-thru distribution of 10,000 COVID-19 rapid test kits on Saturday morning.

The distribution will take place at the New Haven Regional Fire Training Academy on 230 Ella Grasso Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Each car will get five boxes that each contain two tests. These test kits have an expiration date of Jan. 23, 2023.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

Proof of New Haven residency is required to receive the test kits, according to officials.

Those who are not able to pick up a test kit due to being homebound or due to a disability are encouraged to call the Office of Services for Persons with Disabilities at 203-946-7651.

"As residents begin to return to work and school in the new year, it is important that everyone remains vigilant about stopping the spread of COVID -19 by testing when experiencing symptoms," The office of Mayor Justin Elicker said.

The city also encourages residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and the flu. visit nhvvax.org or call (203) 946-6999 for vaccine information.

Related Articles

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

More Videos

In Other News

New Haven community grieves loss of 16-year-old

Before You Leave, Check This Out