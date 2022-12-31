New Haven hosts drive-thru COVID test kit distribution

Each car will get five boxes that each contain two tests. Proof of residency required.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The City of New Haven and the city's fire department are holding a drive-thru distribution of 10,000 COVID-19 rapid test kits on Saturday morning.

The distribution will take place at the New Haven Regional Fire Training Academy on 230 Ella Grasso Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Each car will get five boxes that each contain two tests. These test kits have an expiration date of Jan. 23, 2023.

Proof of New Haven residency is required to receive the test kits, according to officials.

Those who are not able to pick up a test kit due to being homebound or due to a disability are encouraged to call the Office of Services for Persons with Disabilities at 203-946-7651.

"As residents begin to return to work and school in the new year, it is important that everyone remains vigilant about stopping the spread of COVID -19 by testing when experiencing symptoms," The office of Mayor Justin Elicker said.

The city also encourages residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and the flu. visit nhvvax.org or call (203) 946-6999 for vaccine information.

