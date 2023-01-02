Man killed in New Haven hit-and-run: Police

The crash happened on Sherman Parkway before 3 a.m. A man was found seriously injured in the middle of the road.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A man is dead after he was fatally struck by a vehicle early Wednesday morning, New Haven police said.

Police and other first responders were called to Sherman Parkway near West Division Street around 3 a.m. after a passerby saw a man on the ground bleeding from his head.

When officers got to the scene, they found the man in the middle of the road near the double yellow line. Police said the man was unconscious and suffering from "significant injuries."

An ambulance rushed the man to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police could not find the suspect vehicle or any witnesses to the crash. They said there might be video surveillance on a home in the area; however, due to the time of the crash, knocks on doors went unanswered.

The man has not been identified at this time, and he has been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

Investigators with the New Haven Crash Reconstruction Team are searching for evidence and video surrounding the fatal hit-and-run.

Anyone who witnessed this crash or may have information valuable to the investigators is urged to contact police via phone at 203-946-6304 or through the department's anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.