2 New Haven fires displace 27 residents

The two separate fires, one on Bishop Street and the other on State Street, happened within hours of each other and the scenes were close by in distance.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Two separate building fires in New Haven Friday night have left over two dozen people displaced.

Director of Emergency Operations Rick Fontana said that firefighters were called to Bishop Street just before 7:30 p.m. on Friday, where the basement of a three-story residential building was on fire. Fire crews quickly located and contained the fire.

There was one tenant that was evaluated at the hospital following the fire. There were no firefighter injuries. Twenty people were displaced as a result of the fire.

Firefighters also noted that there were some hoarding conditions in the building and the fire is being investigated as a noncompliant rooming house, according to Fontana.

Fontana said that New Haven firefighters were also called to the 900 block of State Street around two hours later for a structure fire, down the street from the fire on Bishop Street, though unrelated from each other.

The three-story multi-use building had a fire on the second floor, Fontana said. The fire was extinguished and firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to the third floor.

There were no injuries reported.

Fontana said the first floor is home to Universal Hair Salon, with residential housing on the two levels above. Seven people have been displaced. The New Haven Fire Marshal's office is investigating the cause of the fire.

