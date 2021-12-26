New Haven hosts ceremony celebrating first day of Kwanzaa

With the pandemic ongoing, attendees and performers wore masks to the ceremony this year.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The New Haven Board of Alders and Black and Hispanic Caucus hosted a Kwanzaa event Sunday night at New Haven City Hall, featuring dance performances, drumming and a ceremony honoring ancestors.

The holiday celebrates African American culture, as well as family and community.

“It’s a man-made celebration so that we can bring people together so they can understand their culture and their heritage and have a way to inspire people to work together for their community for good,” said Lensley Gay, who works for New Haven Public Schools.

She said she brought two children to the event to learn more about African-American culture.

The holiday was created in 1966 and is held annually from Dec. 26 through Jan. 1. It highlights seven principles, including unity, self-determination, creativity and faith, each of which is represented by a candle.

“The big thing that I like about Kwanzaa, it’s not about the gifts. A lot of times with Christmas, it’s all about gifts. This is about the heart,” said Jeanette Morrison, who serves on the New Haven Board of Alders.

With the pandemic ongoing, attendees and performers wore masks to the ceremony this year.

“I’m so excited about them carrying this on even though it’s COVID; we still need to carry on tradition,” Lensley Gay said.

This year’s event marks the 18th year holding the ceremony in New Haven. Organizers told FOX61 they plan to hold the ceremony again next year.

Elisha Machado is a reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at emachado@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.