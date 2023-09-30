Residents asked to stay inside during police activity in New Haven neighborhood

New Haven police responded to a "domestic incident" late Saturday morning, in which a person barricaded themselves in the home, according to police.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Residents who live near the 300 block of Howard Ave. are being asked to stay in their homes as police and SWAT teams respond to an "active and fluid" situation.

New Haven police responded to a "domestic incident" late Saturday morning, in which a person barricaded themselves in the home, according to police.

No other people are in the home at this time, police said.

The Hostage Negotiation Team is also on the scene.

Neighbors who live in the area of the 300 block of Howard Ave. are asked to stay in their homes and away from the scene.

This is a developing story.

