New Haven man sentenced to 13 years for armed robberies

Cannon robbed the same store five times.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A New Haven man who pleaded guilty in federal court in connection with a series of armed robberies was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison Tuesday.

Jermaine Cannon, 20, of New Haven, was sentenced to 162 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for robbery and firearm offenses related to his commission of five gunpoint robberies of the same New Haven business during a six-week period in 2021.

Prosecutors said that on Sept. 30, Oct. 27, Nov. 6, Nov. 10, and Nov. 11, 2021, Cannon, showing a handgun, robbed the Howard Mini Mart & Deli, located on Howard Avenue in New Haven. During all five robberies, Cannon pointed the gun and threatened to shoot store employees.

Cannon was arrested after the fifth robbery on Nov. 11, 2021. When he was arrested, police found a 9mm semiautomatic handgun, a distinctive hoodie he wore during the robbery on Nov. 10, and a pair of latex gloves.

Cannon has been in custody since his arrest. On March 27, he pleaded guilty to five counts of interference with commerce by robbery, and one count of carrying, using and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Cannon wrote a letter to the judge asking for leniency due to his upbringing, along with certificates of achievement. Others wrote to the court speaking to his redeeming qualities. Officials said the judge took that into consideration before sentencing the 20-year-old father of a small girl to more than 13 years in federal prison.

Justice officials said the prosecution of this case was part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

Doug Stewart is a Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

