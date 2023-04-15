'A mistake was made': Mayor says New Haven PD executed warrant at wrong home

Police recently obtained a search warrant in an investigation involving child pornography, and ended up searching the wrong home, according to the mayor.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The New Haven Police Department has launched an Internal Affairs investigation after officers entered the wrong home while executing a warrant last week, according to the mayor's office and the police chief.

"Clearly, there was some confusion in this instance on what the right floor was, and a mistake was made," Mayor Justin Elicker said in a statement to FOX61 Saturday morning.

The mayor said he spoke to the resident earlier this week, who told him that "it was a very traumatic event."

The suspect police were ultimately looking for died by suicide days later, the mayor's office added.

New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson confirmed to FOX61 that the police department opened an Internal Affairs investigation into this incident.

Jacobson expects to release more details, along with body cam footage, on the Internal Affairs investigation on Monday.

This is a developing story.

