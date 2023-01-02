23-year-old New Haven man killed in New Year's Day shooting

Police received a Shotspotter alert of gunfire on Grand Avenue, between Poplar Street and Blatchley Avenue, around 3:13 p.m. Monday, officers said.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police are investigating a shooting that left a 23-year-old resident dead on New Year's Day.

Police received a Shotspotter alert of gunfire on Grand Avenue, between Poplar Street and Blatchley Avenue, around 3:13 p.m. Monday, officers said.

Responding officers found a New Haven man, identified as Dontae Myers, who had been shot.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from injuries.

Investigators collected ballistic evidence at the scene.

Any witnesses who have not spoken to police about the incident is asked to call New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or email to ECIC@newhavenct.gov.

