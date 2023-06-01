New Haven police investigate double shooting on George Street

One of the victims was grazed and had non-life-threatening injuries and the other had serious injuries but is in stable condition, police said on Thursday.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Two people were injured in a shooting on George Street on Wednesday night, according to New Haven police.

Around 8:30 p.m., ShotSpotter detected nine rounds of gunfire near the 800 block of George Street and alerted police.

Dispatch told police shortly afterward that two people arrived at Yale New Haven Hospital with gunshot wounds.

One of the victims was grazed and had non-life-threatening injuries and the other had serious injuries but is in stable condition, police said on Thursday.

The nine fired cartridge casings, along with a handgun, were found at the scene, police said. The gun, which had an "obliterated serial number", was found hidden under a parked car, according to police.

The events that led up to the shooting are not known at this time.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

