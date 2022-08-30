Police ask those involved in midday New Haven shooting to 'not retaliate'

The two shooting victims were in or near an Audi on Thompson Street just after 1 p.m. Monday.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A shooting as part of a long-standing beef took one life and injured another on Monday in New Haven. Police discussed Tuesday why they are so concerned about this particular shooting.

Michael Judkins, 26, was killed and a 20-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries in the shooting. The two were in or near an Audi on Thompson Street just after 1 p.m. Monday.

Judkins, now considered the city's eighth homicide victim of the year, was well known to the New Haven police.

"But that's not really his story," New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson said Tuesday. "I knew him personally from police contact but also for years we've been doing the Newhallville basketball games."

"There was definitely a beef over some jewelry," said Jacobson. "At this point the investigation, I don't want to get into it. I'm not sure if that's what led to this shooting."

And the chief, who said the department's concern is for the entire city following this homicide, delivered an impassioned plea.

"There is the potential since Michael was so beloved in the city for retaliation," said Jacobson. "I'm asking everybody involved in this to not retaliate. Let us do our job. Please tell us what you know."

And law enforcement has moved quickly.

"Just this morning, the DEA and our detectives made an arrest, seized a gun but not a suspect or anything but related to possible retaliation," said Jacobson.

FOX61 has learned the arrest and seizure were made in Hamden around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

"There was a prior investigation into this person and we know that he's close to this incident," Jacobson said. "So we wanted to move quickly."

Year to date, New Haven police have seized 170 guns, which is 36 more than last year at this time. But, of particular concern is the number of ghost guns seized. Last year at this time, four of them had been taken off the streets. This year, so far, the number sits at 37.

