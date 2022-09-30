New Haven police seek people for questioning about hate crime assault

It is unclear at this point whether they are witnesses or involved in the incident.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven and Yale police are searching for several people they would like to speak to regarding an investigation into an alleged hate crime that happened earlier in September.

Police released photos Friday of the people they would like to identify and speak to about the incident.

It is unclear at this point whether they are witnesses or involved in the incident.

A man was assaulted on the 200 block of York Street, on the sidewalk nearby Yale's Davenport College, just after midnight on Sept. 3 and it's being investigated as a potential hate crime, police said. The victim needed surgery for serious facial injuries.

NOW: New Haven PD is giving an update on the investigation into an alleged hate crime that happened near Yale. Police want to speak to the people in these photos, it is not clear at this point if they are witnesses or involved in the incident. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/adK7gSp2Nx — Gaby Molina (@M_GabrielaMo) September 30, 2022

The mayor and local police denounced hate in the Elm City during a press conference Friday.

“We know that someone out there will recognize these individuals. We would like to speak with them, we want to hear their side as to what they saw, their involvement and any additional information that they may have,” said Yale Police Chief Anthony Campbell. “We believe that we can bring true justice and solve this incident,” he said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Haven Police Detective Cordero at 475-331-3111.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.