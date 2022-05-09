New Haven Road Race brings thousands to Elm City on Labor Day

The USATF 20K National Championships have been held in New Haven for the past several years. Runners also participate in a half-marathon or 5K.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Thousands of local runners and many professional runners toed the starting line Monday morning for the 45th annual New Haven Road Race.

The Labor Day race includes the USA Track and Field 20K National Championships.

Runners also participated in the half marathon, the 5K, and the kids' fun run. The races brought over 4,000 runners to Connecticut.

For the spectators, the 20K race was the one to watch. Running fanatics from all over come to watch Olympic-level athletes compete for the National Championship title. This year's winners were Connor Mantz on the men's side, running 59:08 and Kiera D'Amato on the women's side, running 1:04:29. D'Amato also ran a new course record time. The 20K is about 12 and a half miles.

RACE DAY in New Haven! The @usatf 20k National Championships is kicking off in just a few minutes. Heads up for travelers in the area too: there are several road closures throughout the day! Details on @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/eYnRPOHaRs — Lindsey Kane (@lindseykanetv) September 5, 2022

New Haven has been home to the USATF race for both the men's titles and women's titles for the last several years.

The race brings all types of runners together from professional runners to local high school cross country programs and runners just wanting to have fun.

Local runners were excited to run a great time alongside friends and family.

"You get to see a lot of old friends at the end and it’s a little party at the end of the day," said Christopher Ryan from Madison.

"Don’t waste your energy in the beginning because you’re gonna need it, I made that mistake before," said Avery Mazzacane from Torrington.

The rain held off for the runners. For the athletes, the race is a culmination of a lot of hard work.

The top athletes competing run well over a hundred miles a week to get ready for the race.

Local runners trained for months to sure they could finish the race strong.

