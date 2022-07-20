New Haven's older residents keep cool at senior center as temperatures rise

Outside is scorching, but inside the designated cooling centers in New Haven, there's air conditioning, plenty of water, and plenty of fun.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Another hot and humid day in New Haven with temperatures in the 90s brought the city's older residents to cooling centers in the area.

"The center is open, they think the center is closed, no it is open," said Eneida Arroyo, Elderly Services Specialist with the City of New Haven.

Outside is scorching, but inside the designated cooling centers in New Haven, there's air conditioning, plenty of water, and plenty of fun.

"I drink over 20 of these," said Aurelia Matos of New Haven, drinking a water cup.

Of the eight cooling centers in the city, Atwater Senior Center is open exclusively for residents 55 and older to cool down, the only bilingual center in the Elm City.

The staff works hard to keep the elderly community safe during the hot summer days.

"We want to make sure everyone is drinking more water than usual but even if you’re not thirsty, still making sure you’re taking a couple of sips throughout the day," said Tomi Veale, acting Elderly Services Director in New Haven. "If we find ourselves being a little more tired during the day it’s time to hydrate and relax and calm down."

It’s is already hot outside but it is cool in here! We’re at the Atwater Senior Center in New Haven which is serving as a cooling center for people 55 and over! Water, AC, snacks and games, these residents have all the tools to beat the heat @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/MePHdX1ZBA — Lindsey Kane (@lindseykanetv) July 20, 2022

The Atwater Center sees around 50 people per day, many of who rely on the site as their only source of cool air.

"Some people don’t have any air conditioning at all and some people have nothing to eat so they have a lunch and snacks here," said Matos.

The Centers provide transportation to and from the building, meals and activities for seniors, welcoming anyone in the community who needs to cool off or needs a new friend.

"Our services go beyond the doors of the senior center but outside in the community as well," said Matos.

For more information on other cooling centers open this week, click here.

Lindsey Kane is a reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at Lkane@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.