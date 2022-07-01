New Haven Dept. of Public Works COVID staffing issues did not impact snow removal

New Haven was like many communities in that they received more snow than expected. But, that wasn't all bad.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Some 40 plows were deployed in New Haven Friday with very few issues reported, even with roughly 15% of public works staff out with COVID.

Along Chapel Street, the aromas from restaurants was inviting late Friday afternoon. And, thanks to city clean-up crews, folks shouldn't have difficulty enjoying them throughout the weekend.

With nine inches of snow, the city's parking ban was extended. Some city officials suggested the city's parking ban be extended into this evening, but Mayor Justin Elicker (D-New Haven) wanted the ban lifted at 5 p.m.

"We have downtown businesses that we want to ensure that we are able to get people in there you know those restaurants are struggling," said Rick Fontana, the Director of the city's Emergency Operations Center.

And important to businesses remaining accessible: keeping the sidewalks clean and safe for prospective customers.

"The snow will turn to ice and it’s much harder to remove and we’re seeing some freezing temperatures at least anticipated for tomorrow," said Elicker.

One of the big businesses that took flight after a several-hour delay Friday was Tweed-New Haven Airport, from which Avelo Airlines flies to six Florida destinations. Those flying expecting the wait would be worth it.

"Walking around, talking to the passengers as we've got a lot of folks in the waiting room and people are in good spirits. Some of them are wearing shorts," said Sean Scanlon, Executive Director of Tweed New Haven Airport.

New Haven was like many communities in that they received more snow than expected. But, that wasn't all bad.

"The good thing was that the snow is soft so it was easy to pick up, just trying to get some extra money out here you know take the opportunity," said Stachi Hoover of New Haven.

"I started up my snow blower and I’ve done about three houses already," said Louis Bosley of New Haven. Snow removal is something he's familiar with.

"I was a fireman for 31 years so you know we’re good at doing this so I’m just helping people out," Bosley said.

And while about 15% of public works staff is out with COVID, other departments stepped up Friday.

"We were able to pivot away from the refuse collection out in the Annex and East shore and utilize that personnel," said Fontana, who added that the city had roughly 250 calls for service to the 911 center during the overnight hours, but there were no weather-related issues responding.

