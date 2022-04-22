New Haven holding COVID test kit distributions at city libraries

The distributions will take place at all five branches of the New Haven Free Public Library on Monday, April 25, and Thursday, April 28.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The city of New Haven is holding a COVID-19 at-home rapid test kit and mask distribution at its library branches in the last week of April.

The distributions will take place at all five branches of the New Haven Free Public Library on Monday, April 25, and Thursday, April 28.

There are 5,000 kits to go around, and they're free of charge.

On Monday, distribution will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at Ives Main, Fair Haven, Stetson, and Wilson libraries. The Mitchell Library will hold its distribution from noon to 2 p.m.

All five library branches will hold another distribution on Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon.

“While cases of severe illness are down, the uptick in cases associated with the highly transmissible BA.2 variant means we can’t let our guard down, especially amidst the recent relaxing of mask requirements,” said Mayor Justin Elicker. “It’s critical that New Haveners continue to have free and convenient access to COVID-19 tests so that they can protect themselves, their families, and their neighbors. We’re glad that these 5,000 free at-home rapid test kits can be made available to New Haven residents at our public libraries.”

“We know it can be challenging at times to access test kits at a pharmacy or get to a testing site at the first sign of symptoms or when exposure to someone testing positive is suspected,” said New Haven Health Director Maritza Bond. “We hope having one of these rapid test kits at home will break down those barriers and provide for the early intervention we need to stop the spread of this virus, especially among those who are still unvaccinated, particularly children under age 5, the immunocompromised, or those otherwise at-risk of contracting COVID-19.”

