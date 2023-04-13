New Haven kicks off and expands outdoor dining season, year-round

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — An early glimpse of summer means getting a head start on the outdoor dining season in New Haven! On Thursday, the city kicked off its outdoor dining program at Salsa's Authentic Mexican Restaurant in Fair Haven.
"It extends her business even more, more income and more customers," said Sarah Miller, New Haven Alder for Ward 14. Miller was translating for the owner of Salsa's, Juana Ramirez.
Ramirez has replaced a few parking spots in front of her store on Grand Ave in Fair Haven with an outdoor patio for dining.
"She hopes you will come and eat outside at the restaurant," Miller said.
People can do that now a month earlier than usual, as the city has launched its outdoor dining program on April 1, instead of waiting until May 1. Plus, they've extended the program to last year-round. That means businesses if they choose to apply for and get a permit, can keep their outdoor dining options open for the whole year.
"We've heard a lot from residents and businesses that it's really important to help support their business and provide more options for people," Elicker said.
That change, made by city leaders, is something those at Zeneli Pizzeria on Wooster Street have been waiting for.
"That's an amazing thing because it's what the people are looking for," said Gazmir Zeneli, Co-owner and Cook at Zeneli Pizzeria.
Zeneli and his brothers opened up their business just before the pandemic. When COVID hit, they built an outdoor dining structure, that sits on the street. Zeneli said it was, and has been, a means of survival for the business.
"We are New Haven, some people like cold, some people like hot. So it's good to have that option," Zeneli said.
Especially after this winter, when Zeneli almost had to take the structure down when their patio permit expired in November. At that time, the city sent out a few warnings to the business. But now, that permit can last through the winter.
"I also made a couple phone calls, I was very upset that they were going to try to take it down. So, I'm very happy," said Jody Ortiz of New Haven, a regular at Zeneli.
Ortiz said she's excited to be able to "people-watch" and enjoy the atmosphere at her favorite restaurant outside, no matter the season.
"You get to enjoy the winter season just as well as the spring or summer," Ortiz said.
The expansion of outdoor dining in New Haven also comes at the perfect time, with Restaurant Week kicking off this weekend.
That last from April 16-April 21. For a full list of restaurants taking part, click here.
Those interested in the outdoor dining program can learn more, here.
