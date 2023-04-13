New Haven kicks off and expands outdoor dining season, year-round

Now, Elm City restaurants that apply can keep outdoor patios open during the winter months.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — An early glimpse of summer means getting a head start on the outdoor dining season in New Haven! On Thursday, the city kicked off its outdoor dining program at Salsa's Authentic Mexican Restaurant in Fair Haven.

"It extends her business even more, more income and more customers," said Sarah Miller, New Haven Alder for Ward 14. Miller was translating for the owner of Salsa's, Juana Ramirez.

Ramirez has replaced a few parking spots in front of her store on Grand Ave in Fair Haven with an outdoor patio for dining.

"She hopes you will come and eat outside at the restaurant," Miller said.

People can do that now a month earlier than usual, as the city has launched its outdoor dining program on April 1, instead of waiting until May 1. Plus, they've extended the program to last year-round. That means businesses if they choose to apply for and get a permit, can keep their outdoor dining options open for the whole year.

The @cityofnewhaven is kicking off it’s outdoor dining program a month earlier than usual. PLUS they’re extending it so businesses can apply for and take part in it year-round. That means places like Salsa’s on Grand Ave can have seats in city streets in the winter.@FOX61News pic.twitter.com/VwGvmQTNKc — Julia LeBlanc (@JuliaLeBlancTV) April 13, 2023

"We've heard a lot from residents and businesses that it's really important to help support their business and provide more options for people," Elicker said.

That change, made by city leaders, is something those at Zeneli Pizzeria on Wooster Street have been waiting for.

"That's an amazing thing because it's what the people are looking for," said Gazmir Zeneli, Co-owner and Cook at Zeneli Pizzeria.

Zeneli and his brothers opened up their business just before the pandemic. When COVID hit, they built an outdoor dining structure, that sits on the street. Zeneli said it was, and has been, a means of survival for the business.

"We are New Haven, some people like cold, some people like hot. So it's good to have that option," Zeneli said.

Especially after this winter, when Zeneli almost had to take the structure down when their patio permit expired in November. At that time, the city sent out a few warnings to the business. But now, that permit can last through the winter.

"I also made a couple phone calls, I was very upset that they were going to try to take it down. So, I'm very happy," said Jody Ortiz of New Haven, a regular at Zeneli.

Ortiz said she's excited to be able to "people-watch" and enjoy the atmosphere at her favorite restaurant outside, no matter the season.

"You get to enjoy the winter season just as well as the spring or summer," Ortiz said.

The expansion of outdoor dining in New Haven also comes at the perfect time, with Restaurant Week kicking off this weekend.

That last from April 16-April 21. For a full list of restaurants taking part, click here.

Those interested in the outdoor dining program can learn more, here.

Julia LeBlanc is a reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jleblanc@fox61.com Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.