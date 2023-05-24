x
New Haven

New Haven fire respond to 4-vehicle crash

New Haven fire tweeted out that the accident happened on Ella T Grasso Blvd and Washington Avenue.
Credit: FOX61

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The New Haven Fire Department is responding to a four-vehicle crash that left two people unconscious on Wednesday night. 

New Haven fire tweeted out that the accident happened on Ella T Grasso Blvd and Washington Avenue. 

The two victims that were unconscious needed extrication.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

