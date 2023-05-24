New Haven fire respond to 4-vehicle crash

New Haven fire tweeted out that the accident happened on Ella T Grasso Blvd and Washington Avenue.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The New Haven Fire Department is responding to a four-vehicle crash that left two people unconscious on Wednesday night.

The two victims that were unconscious needed extrication.

Ella T Grasso Blvd & Washington St

4 car MVA multiple patients

E11 T2 R1 Eu2 C34

C34 (2) patients unconscious needing extrication — New Haven Fire (@NewHavenFire) May 24, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

