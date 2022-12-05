New Haven Fire Department remembers fallen firefighter one year later

Ricardo Torres Jr. died after he became lost and disoriented while battling a house fire last year.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — One year ago today, New Haven firefighter Ricardo Torres Jr. was killed while fighting a residential fire. On Thursday, members of his company and New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker will honor his memory.

The ceremony for Torres will begin at 10 a.m. at the New Haven Fire Department Dixwell station on Goffe Street.

The fire that took Torres' life started just before 1 a.m. on May 12, 2021. Torres and his company were called to the scene and they managed to rescue two individuals inside.

But, officials said the contents of the home caused issues for the firefighters.

"Conditions in that house may have been a little bit over excessive with stuff in the way and it’s very easy in our job to get to get disoriented," Pat Cannon, President of New Haven Firefighters Local 825, said at the time.

Torres radioed a mayday alert to the crew outside. Officials said he reported being lost and disoriented.

When their fellow firefighters got to Torres, they found him and Lt. Samod Rankins unconscious with their air supply tanks empty – something that can happen in roughly 15 minutes.

Fallen New Haven firefighter Ricardo Torres, Jr. laid to rest 1/28

2/28

3/28

4/28

5/28

6/28

7/28

8/28

9/28

10/28

11/28

12/28

13/28

14/28

15/28

16/28

17/28

18/28

19/28

20/28

21/28

22/28

23/28

24/28

25/28

26/28

27/28

28/28 1 / 28

After he was rushed to the hospital, 30-year-old Torres died from his injuries.

Torres was said to want to be a firefighter since he was a little boy, and the New Haven Fire Department is mourning his death. In July 2021, Torres would have been with the department for two years.

"I cannot believe that you are gone," said his mother, Cathy Foster-Mendez at his funeral. "And it doesn’t seem real. I keep looking at the door hoping that at any given moment you’d walk right in and say hey."

"It is a privilege to have been loved by you, to have been chosen by you, and to take care of your two sons for you," said Torres' wife, Erica Martinez at the funeral. "I know this grieving stuff is going to take time, but I don’t have time. I just want to fast forward through the pain and get to the point where I have peace with all of this because it is unbearable."

Firefighters at the funeral last year remarked on his work ethic and attitude while in the department.

"Rico wanted to know and learn it all," said Lt. William Riggott, who like Torres was part of Engine Company 6. "His work ethic was like no other. Rico was mission-oriented, high speed, and everyone on his shift had to keep up with him."

Fire Chief John Alston said Ricardo Torres, Jr.'s work ethic and positivity set a great example for all.

"Every time you saw him, he was smiling, and I would say 'Torres, how’s it going? Living the dream, Chief' and always smiling," Alston said at the funeral. "Rest in peace. We will take it from here."

--

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.