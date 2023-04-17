Fire rips through New Haven deli, family apartment: Officials

The fire broke out around 3 a.m. according to officials, with people reporting seeing flames coming out of the roof.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A family of seven is out of a home this morning after a fire broke out at Dix Deli in New Haven.

Fire crews were called to the deli and apartment on Dixwell Avenue around 2 a.m. after someone reported seeing flames coming from the roof of the building.

When crews got to the 3-alarm blaze, they said the family of four children and three adults managed to make it out of the apartment without injuries, but one child was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

Crews battled the fire with the help of neighboring towns' fire departments as well.

While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, crews say it appeared that the fire started in the deli before rising into the family's apartment.

Fire officials said there is extensive damage inside the deli and the apartment.

This is a developing story.

