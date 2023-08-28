Lieutenant with New Haven fire arrested on sexual assault charges: Police

Keith Norfleet is a 33-year-old lieutenant in the New Haven Fire Department.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A lieutenant in the New Haven Fire Department was arrested on sexual assault charges on Friday, police announced.

Keith Norfleet, 33, a lieutenant in the New Haven Fire Department, was arraigned Monday and charged with sexual assault in the first degree. He was released on $150,000 bond.

Police said they identified Norfleet as the suspect in a sexual assault case involving a 32-year-old woman. The incident occurred while Norfleet was off duty. The arrest warrant was obtained on August 22.

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

New Haven Fire Chief John Alston said in a statement that Norfleet has been placed on administrative leave by the department, pending the outcome of an internal investigation and legal proceedings.

"An internal departmental investigation has been opened and we will refer all findings to the New Haven Board of Fire Commissioners and other City of New Haven officials for appropriate action," said Alston.

