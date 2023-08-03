New Haven firefighters injured, driver arrested, after crash on I-91

Police found a ghost gun in the car as well.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Two New Haven firefighters, a truck driver, and the driver of a car were treated for possible injuries after police said the car hit a fire truck that had responded to another crash late Tuesday on Interstate 91.

Police said there was a crash on I-91 South just before Exit 6 shortly after 11 p.m. While crews were on the scene, a black BMW was driving in the left lane. The BMW side-swiped a tractor-trailer and a passenger car, then spun out, hitting a New Haven fire truck that was blocking the two righthand lanes due to the prior motor vehicle collision ahead.

The impact caused the BMW to catch fire. Connecticut State police said the driver, Wilson Ketter, 22, of West Haven, was pulled from the burning car and taken to Yale New Haven Hospital for minor injuries.

Two firemen were inside the fire truck at the time of the collision and were taken to Saint Raphael's for possible injuries. The tractor-trailer operator was also taken to Yale New Haven for possible injuries.

Police said the plates on the BMW had been canceled and had belonged to a Honda Accord. A firearm discovered inside the BMW did not have a visible serial number. Police also said Ketter was not permitted to carry a weapon. Ketter was taken into custody while at Yale New Haven Hospital and was released and taken to Bethany State Police barracks where he was charged with Carrying a pistol without a permit, Improper use of a marker plate , Failure to move over or slow down for emergency vehicles, and other charges.

He was released on a $20,000 bond and is scheduled to appear at GA23 New Haven Superior Court on March 22.

