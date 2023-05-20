New Haven firefighters respond to water rescue

As of now, there is no information on how many people were aboard the boat and if they are injured.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven firefighters responded to a water rescue for a sinking boat on Saturday evening.

The New Haven Fire Department reported on Twitter that the incident happening near Townsend Ave was a sinking boat. Multiple fire companies responded to assist.

Later, New Haven fire tweeted that the boat was about 100 yards out in the water and sinking.

As of right now, there is no information on how many people were aboard the boat and if they are injured.

A FOX61 crew on scene was able to capture the boat completely capsized in the water.

