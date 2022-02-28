New Haven's Freddie Fixer Parade canceled as organizers cite costs

The organization is looking to secure funding for future years.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Organizers of one of New Haven's largest community events announced Monday the Freddie Fixer Parade has been canceled for 2022 because the group is unable to raise funds to cover police overtime.

In previous years, organizers were able to negotiate a reduced rate for overtime, but due to a change in city ordinance, they would be required to pay the full amount.

Petisia M. Adger, a member of the Board of Directors for the parade, said the cost for police overtime would be $65,000 in addition to the $100,000 cost of putting the parade on.

The parade, which organizers said is one of the oldest and historic annual Black American parades in the northeast, features 75 diverse marching units and 5,000 spectators.

First held in 1962, the parade honors pay homage to the founders, the late Dr. Frederick F. Smith, Edna Carnegie-Baker, and Dr. Charles Twyman.

Adger said the Board of Directors hopes to raise funds for future years.

"Securing our own legacy through this consistent, constructive and harmonious showcase of our cultural expression through visual and performance arts, will be the impetus that conveys the story of our history that we want told for many generations to come," Adger said.

The city ordinance covering the police overtime expense was changed last August.

