New Haven Grand Prix returns to Downtown

NEW HAVEN, Conn — The New Haven Grand Prix is back this year after the pandemic forced event cancellations.

The Grand Prix offers races for kids and adults on a course through the streets around the New Haven Green.

“We have friends who participate in the event so we like to watch them every year,” said Eva Shewaye from Hamden.

The event was also combined with the Apizza Feast food and drink festival which filled College Street with items from local pizza shops, restaurants and beverage vendors.

“We’ve been gone for three years since the pandemic. We’re back and we’re back with a vengeance of wonderful pizza and beer and community. This is such a great time,” said Colin Caplan with Taste of New Haven, the group putting on the festival.

The two events are bringing a boost for downtown businesses, but they’re also raising money for a youth cycling organization, The CT Cycling Advancement Program.

“It helps us to provide those programs especially to schools where schools are no cost to the kids,” said Brian Wolfe, the organization’s Interim Executive Director.

One highlight of the night was the professional division. Pro Cyclist Ben Wolfe from Old Lyme came back to race after racing here in 2019.

“It kind of felt like Christmas morning when you woke up this morning. The whole community is out here,” he said. “It’s an amazing feeling, the crowd is so loud. The atmosphere is incredible.”

More cycling events are happening in Connecticut this weekend. The ConnectiCare Gran Fondo kicks off in Madison, Connecticut at 9 a.m.

