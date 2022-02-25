New Haven modifies indoor mask mandate for city

Mayor Justin Elicker announced Friday that the city will lift the mask mandate for public indoor spaces on March 7.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The city of New Haven is revising its indoor mask mandate.

Mayor Justin Elicker announced Friday that the city will lift the mask mandate for public indoor spaces on March 7. This decision comes as New Haven health officials saw COVID cases significantly decrease after the city's omicron surge in January.

Businesses will have the option to choose to enforce their own mask policies.

The mask mandate in schools will remain in effect in New Haven, even after Feb. 28 when the statewide school mask mandate will come to an end.

Masks will also still be required in municipal buildings.

City health officials continue to encourage residents to get the COVID vaccine if able and for vulnerable populations to continue wearing a mask.

