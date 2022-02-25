x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
New Haven

New Haven modifies indoor mask mandate for city

Mayor Justin Elicker announced Friday that the city will lift the mask mandate for public indoor spaces on March 7.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The city of New Haven is revising its indoor mask mandate.

Mayor Justin Elicker announced Friday that the city will lift the mask mandate for public indoor spaces on March 7. This decision comes as New Haven health officials saw COVID cases significantly decrease after the city's omicron surge in January.

Businesses will have the option to choose to enforce their own mask policies.

The mask mandate in schools will remain in effect in New Haven, even after Feb. 28 when the statewide school mask mandate will come to an end.

Masks will also still be required in municipal buildings.

City health officials continue to encourage residents to get the COVID vaccine if able and for vulnerable populations to continue wearing a mask.

RELATED: Many healthy Americans can take a break from masks, CDC says

RELATED: Target eliminates face mask requirement for employees and shoppers

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

In Other News

Many reasons behind rise in energy prices