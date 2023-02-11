New Haven Line service delayed after person struck by train

There is no information on the person's condition at the moment.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven Line service is currently delayed after a person was struck by a train on Saturday night.

The Metro-North Railroad's Twitter account said delays of up to 20 minutes are expected.

They tweeted that the 6:39 p.m. train from New Haven to Grand Central is operating 55-60 minutes late because of this incident.

There is no information on the person's condition at the moment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

New Haven Line service is operating with delays of up to 20 minutes after a person was struck by a train near New Haven. — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) February 12, 2023

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.