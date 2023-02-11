New Haven Line service delayed after person struck by train

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven Line service is currently delayed after a person was struck by a train on Saturday night.
The Metro-North Railroad's Twitter account said delays of up to 20 minutes are expected.
They tweeted that the 6:39 p.m. train from New Haven to Grand Central is operating 55-60 minutes late because of this incident.
There is no information on the person's condition at the moment.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
