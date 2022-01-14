5 students at New Haven magnet school taken to hospital after eating candy

Police are investigating what may have been in the candy.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Five students at a New Haven magnet school were taken to the hospital on Friday after ingesting what appeared to be candy and getting sick, officials said.

New Haven officials said the five students at Bishop Woods Architecture & Design Magnet School started vomiting soon after ingesting what appeared to be candy brought in by another student.

Police later determined that the chocolate candy the students ingested contained THC.

Staff conducted a sweep of the school and it appeared that no other children had ingested the substance.

The students' condition was not immediately available. All other students at the school are well, officials said.

The incident comes one day after three students in Hartford were taken to the hospital after coming into contact with fentanyl.

One 13-year-old student from the Sports and Medical Science Academy reportedly collapsed and a school nurse began CPR until emergency personnel arrived and restored a heart rhythm. The student is said to be in "grave condition."

Officials also found a number of bags of what officials believe to be fentanyl in several places throughout the school.

Elsewhere in New Haven, police said a paraprofessional at Brennan-Rogers School was arrested for having a loaded gun.

This is a developing story.

