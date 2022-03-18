New Haven man killed in Spring Street shooting: police

Major Crimes Unit is leading the ongoing investigation.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A New Haven man has died after he was shot on Spring Street early Thursday morning, according to police.

At around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a call of a person shot who was dropped off at Yale New Haven Hospital. The victim was treated for life-threatening injuries and later died.

Police identified the victim on Friday as Brian Faulks, 33. The crime scene was found on Spring Street between Dewitt and Button streets.

Any witnesses with information are asked to call New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).

