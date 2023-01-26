New Haven man sentenced to 35 years in prison for murder of girlfriend

Rashod Newton plead guilty to killing 28-year-old Alessia Mesquita in December of 2022.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Justice was served for a New Haven mother of two children on Thursday. Rashod Newton will now face 35 years in prison for the murder of his girlfriend and the mother of his child, 28-year-old Alessia Mesquita.

"He killed her long before he pulled the trigger," said one of Alessia's best friends in a New Haven courtroom during the sentencing on Thursday.

In March of 2021, Newton shot and killed Mesquita in broad daylight while she was standing outside of a parked car on Clifton St. in New Haven. Their one-year-old daughter was in the back seat. Hours later, police found Newton and the baby, pulling her to safety and arresting him. He was charged with murder, risk of injury to a child, and criminal possession of a firearm.

Back in December of 2022, Newton plead guilty to the charges, on top of an assault related to a January 23, 2020, shooting in West Haven.

"I have not had one dry eye since the day I found out she passed away. It's just sad, just sad that love has to hurt like this, and love has to kill," said Sandy Mesquita, Alessia's mother.

In the courtroom, Alessia's family detailed the abuse she had to endure in her relationship with Rashod. They say he slowly but surely pulled her away from all of the people she loved, abusing her financially, emotionally, and physically. But all Alessia ever wanted was to help him with his drug problem, and keep her children safe.

"This is one of the most heinous and horrible cases that I have had come before me," said Hon. Gerald Harmon, a Superior Court Judge.

Alessia leaves behind two children. Those children are now in Sandy's care, their grandmother.

"I'll just have to instill in her the same wonderful qualities that I taught Alessia. and that is to be respectful, loving and caring," Sandy Mesquita said.

Sandy and her loved ones are living in Alessia's honor, trying to raise awareness about domestic violence and stop others from ever having to experience what they're going through. In court, Sandy wore purple not just because it was Alessia's favorite color, but because she wanted to send a message about domestic abuse.

"I hope my daughter's death has somehow prevented others from going through the same thing," Sandy Mesquita said.

In the meantime, she said she will continue to choose to remember all the good things about Alessia because there are endless amounts of those memories.

"She was a beautiful baby who grew up to be a beautiful woman," Sandy said. "She had a good heart and always had a positive attitude."

Sandy said she does feel justice was served with Newton's 35-year sentence, though it will never bring her daughter back.

"I believe justice has been served. And he can't hurt anyone. He can't traumatize anyone and he definitely can't kill anyone," Sandy Mesquita said.

