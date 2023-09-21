New Haven mother arrested in death of 10-month-old boy

Police said the child died from ingesting drugs including fentanyl.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A mother has been arrested in connection with the death of her 10-month-old son on June 28. Police said the child died from ingesting drugs including fentanyl.

Alexandra Polino, 40, the child's mother, was charged with Manslaughter in the 1st degree, and two counts of Risk of Injury and released on bond of $250,000.

On June 28, police were called to Farren Avenue for the unresponsive ten-month-old boy. When they arrived, the infant was not breathing. The child was taken via ambulance to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Special Victim’s Unit Detectives conducted a thorough investigation into the suspicious death of the infant. An autopsy was conducted, and the Medical Examiner deemed the infant’s death a homicide by ingesting drugs which included the drug Fentanyl.

On September 18, Polino turned herself in to the police and appeared in court on Tuesday. Her next court date will on November 8.

