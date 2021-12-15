United Way of Greater New Haven receives shipment of PPE to serve homeless

The supplies donated by the Connecticut National Guard will be distributed to homeless service providers around the area.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — As communities continue to navigate COVID-related challenges, United Way of Greater New Haven is stepping up efforts to ensure the safety of the homeless population this winter. That effort was thanks to a donation of PPE supplies from the Connecticut National Guard.



“The national guard reached out to us that they had some extra supplies for homeless shelters, some mattresses, PPE and other things and needed a place to keep it and help distribute it," said Mark Allegrini, Senior Director of Marketing & Engagement at United Way of Greater New Haven.

Supplies delivered Wednesday included mattresses, military cots, surgical masks, gloves, soap, thermometers, and more. The supplies will now be distributed to homeless service providers around the area.

“Since the start of the pandemic, now almost two years ago, it has really challenged us to really reinvent the system," said Margaret Lefever, the Senior Coordinated Access Network (CAN) Manager at United Way of Greater New Haven.



“Early on in the pandemic, we focused on moving folks out of shelters so they weren’t in congregate settings and into hotels so they could be safe and socially distanced. Now we’re starting to move folks back into shelter and we need to focus on keeping them safe," said Allegrini.

That mission is especially important now.



“With the uptick in different variants, COVID cases, today’s donation of PPE is critical, especially with us being able to maximize the spaces that we have," said Lefever.

As the items are distributed, they will be stored at Industrial Flow Solutions in New Haven. The wastewater management solutions company is grateful to be involved in the partnership

“It’s part of our values and behavior to give back to the community in which we reside in," said Frances Barkey of Industrial Flow Solutions.

Those values are also shared by United Way through work that supports health, education, and financial stability needs in the community.



“It looks like supporting after-school and summer youth programs. We help coordinate the homeless response system in Greater New Haven and we also have been providing direct financial support during the pandemic," said Allegrini.

