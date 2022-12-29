New Haven officer arrested for off-duty remarks to juveniles: Police

Wallingford police said Officer Lindsey Nesto had a verbal altercation with three trick-or-treaters where she used "inappropriate and alarming language."

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A New Haven police officer has been arrested for an off-duty verbal altercation she had with juveniles in October.

New Haven police said Officer Lindsey Nesto was arrested Wednesday on a warrant charging her with Breach of Peace in the Second Degree for an incident in Wallingford on October 31.

Wallingford police said that the incident happened at around 8:39 p.m. when they got a call saying Nesto was having a verbal altercation with three juveniles who were trick-or-treating. Officer Nesto used "inappropriate and alarming language toward the juveniles while she chased them down the street", according to police.

Officer Nesto was off duty when this happened and wasn't acting as an officer and New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson has placed her on administrative duty pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

Nesto was given a court date of February 17 when she'll appear in Meriden Superior Court.

