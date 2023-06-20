New Haven Officer pleads guilty in 2021 Las Vegas crash that killed his fellow officer

A New Haven police officer plead guilty Tuesday in the case of a 2021 deadly crash in Las Vegas

Example video title will go here for this video

LAS VEGAS — A New Haven police officer plead guilty Tuesday in the case of a 2021 deadly crash in Las Vegas, Nevada that killed fellow officer 35-year-old Joshua Castellano.



In September 2021 local police said the car driven by New Haven police officer Robert Ferraro was speeding before hitting another car, a utility pole and a fire hydrant causing Castellano to be ejected from the car.

Two other officers, Matthew Borges and John Truhart and two women from Texas were also in the car.

The collision occurred just before 4 a.m. near the intersection of West Spring Mountain Road and South Decatur Boulevard, Las Vegas Police said.

Ferraro, Castellano and the others were traveling in a white 2020 Rolls Royce Cullinan at a high rate of speed, and lost control west of the intersection, LVMPD wrote in a release.

Officials continued saying a 2021 white Ford Mustang was waiting to enter the roadway when the Rolls Royce crashed into it, and continued on the road.

The Rolls Royce then crashed into roadside utility poles, landscaping and fire hydrant before overturning onto its roof, ejecting Castellano, and up righted itself before coming to rest, LVMPD added.

Ferraro remained at the scene and showed signs of impairment, and was subsequently arrested.



Following the crash Ferraro was placed on administrative leave by the New Haven Police Department.

FOX61 reached out to the New Haven Police Department to clarify Ferraro’s current status with the department, but did not heard back.



In a virtual hearing Tuesday Ferraro pled guilty on one count of driving under the influence, causing death, a felony.



Ferraro will return to Nevada to turn himself in. Once in custody he is expected to be sentenced within 90 days.



He faces up to 20 years in prison.

Jake Garcia is a multimedia journalist for FOX61 News. He can be reached at jgarcia@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.