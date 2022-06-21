New Haven officials concerned over how officers tended to injured arrestee

The New Haven man arrested suffered potential paralysis while in police custody.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Tuesday afternoon, after announcing the Connecticut State Police would assume the investigation into the arrest and potential paralysis of a New Haven man, while in police custody, the New Haven Police leadership shared video footage of the incident that New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker called, "quite concerning."

Two cops, Officer Oscar Diaz, the driver of the prisoner transport van in which arrestee Richard Cox, 36, was injured during transport, and Sgt. Betsy Sequi, who supervises the prisoner lock-up at police headquarters, has both been placed on paid leave pending the outcome of the state police investigation. Acting Police Chief Regina Rush-Kittle says her department has halted its internal affairs investigation while the state police probe is ongoing.

Sunday night at approximately 7:30, police were called to a Lilac St. block party because at least one resident, who allegedly had words with Cox, was concerned that he was carrying a gun and had been drinking at the party. Police arrived and arrested Cox, a convicted felon, for unlawful possession of a firearm, among other charges.

After transferring him from a police cruiser to a prisoner transport van at the nearby police substation, Cox could be seen on the van's video kicking and banging the inside walls of the van in protest of his arrest. The van was equipped with hand straps, not seatbelts, for those in handcuffs to grab onto during the ride. But, Cox did not do so.

Then, during an abrupt stop made by Diaz, who was attempting to avoid being in a crash with another car, the momentum of the stop catapulted Cox into the van's wall. He then yelled to Diaz that he couldn't move and needed help.

Diaz checked on Cox, but instead of following department protocol, by calling for medical assistance and staying put, the officer kept driving to the police department and asked for the ambulance to meet them there.

After Diaz pulled into the prisoner lock-up, despite Cox saying he couldn't move, officers were shown on body camera footage dragging him from the van and placing him in a wheelchair. But, when his body slouched, officers picked him up and carried him to a holding cell, from which he was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital, where he underwent surgery.

Officials said there was no change in his condition from Monday.

Police said, as of the time of this incident Sunday evening, only one of their three prisoner transport vans had seatbelts. But that number is now two.

