New Haven Police Activity League offers boxing classes to keep students active and out of trouble

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The New Haven Police Activity League, also known as PAL, offers classes for a variety of activities including Ju Jitsu, Basketball, Flag Football, Chess, and now Boxing.

The free program gives students from ages 8-17 the chance to learn a new hobby by being active in a positive environment that instructors hope will keep their students out of a life of crime.

“You could identify a problem in the city of New Haven, there has been an uptick in crime with juveniles. I’m big into crime prevention. I don’t want to just talk about problems, I want to talk about solutions,” said Matthew Franco, an Instructor with the NHPAL.

Teaching young people not only sports but valuable life lessons.

“Not only is our program free, but we have people like Chad Dawson, a light heavyweight champion of the world, who are going to inspire people to be great and teach them character and discipline,” said Franco.

The program is a big hit with both kids and parents alike.

“Boxing is great for you because it makes you nice and strong and you learn how to fight,” said Nikolas Rivera, a third grader taking the class.

For his mom, it’s a way to get him interested in things he might be interested in.

“I really like that the program is with the New Haven police, so I wanted to give it a try and today was our first chance, and he seems to like it, so I hope this is something we can do once a week to get him away from a screen,” said Lindsee Baez.

The program is free while spots are available. The New Haven Police Activity League is operated in partnership with the New Haven and Yale Police Departments.

The program hopes to continue to grow and is made possible by community donations.

Click here for more information on the New Haven Police Activity League.

