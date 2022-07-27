New Haven Police canvass neighborhoods for new recruits

Assistant Chief Bertram Ettienne said the department is down about 90 officers.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven Police Department is looking for new officers to join the force as the department is down dozens of officers.

In recent weeks, locals have raised their voices, asking for a department that looks more representative of the community. On Wednesday, New Haven police officers went into local neighborhoods, including Newhallville, looking for new recruits.

“We want people from this city to represent our police department because our police department represents the community,” Assistant Chief Bertram Ettienne said.

New Haven Police Department will start recruitment on August 1.

Assistant Chief Ettienne said the department is down about 90 officers. They’re hoping to recruit some locals from area neighborhoods as they build the department.

“When you come from the community and you come back out here with that badge and people recognize you, that’s a wall that’s no longer there. People can talk to you and people can relate to you because it’s a familiar face so we want those faces as a part of our police department,” Ettienne said.

He, Ward 20 Alder Devin Avshalom-Smith and several officers were out canvassing neighborhoods on Wednesday to encourage residents to apply to be police officers.

“So many community conversations around policing revolve around the fact that community members want to know the officers that are serving them and know that those officers are familiar with the community dynamics,” Avshalom-Smith said.

In recent weeks, community members have called for more people of color in leadership roles within the department.

The newly appointed police chief, Karl Jacobson, has two new assistant chiefs working under him, one of which is Ettienne.

20 recruits were also added to the force at the beginning of the month after graduating from the New Haven Police Academy.

Applicants can apply here.

