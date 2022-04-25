Court says New Haven police chief must step down; city will appeal

A Superior court judge found that the acting chief has served beyond the city charter's limitations

NEW HAVEN, Conn — A superior court judge, responding to a complaint by Rev. Boise Kimber, said Monday that interim New Haven Police Chief Renee Dominguez must vacate her position due to language in the city's charter which does not allow her to stay on the job.

In an afternoon press conference, Mayor Justin Elicker said he was disappointed in the ruling and strongly believes the city has followed procedure.

He said the city plans to appeal. In the meantime, Dominguez will stay in her position as the search is ongoing for a replacement.

Dominguez took over as acting chief upon the retirement of former Chief Otoniel Reyes on June 30, 2021. She was nominated for the position by Elicker but the city's Board of Alderman rejected the nomination on Dec. 6, 2021.

Four days later, Dominguez withdrew her application from consideration and announced she intended to retire when a new chief was chosen.

Kimber sued the city, claiming Elicker only had the power to appoint an interim chief for six months. The city argued the charter contains no procedure for keeping someone in the position beyond six months.

They maintained that Kimber's suit was political in nature and removing Dominguez before a replacement was identified would be "deleterious to the public health and safety of the city of New Haven."

The court said the mayor had the power to nominate a new chief and the Board of Alderman has the power to approve the selection. In this case, Dominguez cannot serve indefinitely.

