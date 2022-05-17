18-year-old killed in New Haven shooting on South Genesee Street

Police said they received a call about a man shot on South Genesee Street, between East Ramsdell Street and Harper Avenue.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police are investigating the fatal shooting on South Genesee Street where an 18-year-old man died Monday night.

Police said they received a call about a man who was shot on South Genesee Street, between East Ramsdell Street and Harper Avenue. When officers arrived, they found Anthony Strother, 18, of New Haven, who had been struck by gunfire. Strother was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where he died of his injuries.

The Bureau of Identification responded to the scene and collected ballistic evidence. Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit are leading the investigation.

Police ask that any witnesses who have not yet spoken with the Police contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).

