New Haven police need help identifying this man

The man is wanted for questioning in two arson incidents.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police are asking for help identifying a man in security camera pictures that may be connected to two arson incidents in the city.

The photos of the bearded man wearing a jacket and ball cap were released Monday as part of the investigation into two arson incidents that occurred during the early morning hours on Friday, September 22 at the Three Judges Motel, 1560 Whalley Avenue and New Haven Inn, 100 Pond Lily Avenue, just down the street. The suspect depicted is wanted for questioning as part of the the investigations.

If you witnessed and/or have any information about these incidents and/or suspect, please contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division, at 203-946-6304, or the anonymous Tip Line 1-866-888-TIPS OR 203-946-6296. You can Text-A-Tip: Text “NHPD plus your message” to 74637 (CRIMES); Email tips to: ecic@newhavenct.gov.

Doug Stewart is a Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.