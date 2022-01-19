'I know she’s looking down, smiling at us': New Haven police officer laid to rest

Officer Diane Gonzalez, 60, was a 13 year veteran of the force when suffered a traumatic brain injury 13 years ago in a deadly crash that killed another officer.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Wednesday marked the second time in four months the New Haven Police Department laid to rest a fallen officer.

Officer Diane Gonzalez, 60, was a 13 year veteran of the force when suffered a traumatic brain injury 13 years ago in a deadly crash that killed another officer.

It was a sunny final farewell, which was appropriate for fallen New Haven police officer Diane Gonzalez, who was known to wear a smiley pin on her uniform. And that's how she policed.

"She just did it with a smile and I don’t remember smiling on the midnight shift as much as Diane, but truly she was there, she wanted to be there," said retired New Haven Police Lt. Rebecca Goddard.

On September 9, 2008, Gonzalez and Sgt. Dario "Scott" Aponte were responding, in separate vehicles, to a call about a violent domestic incident in progress. The two officers collided at the intersection of East St. and Chapel St. Aponte was killed instantly. Gonzalez was in a coma for over 13 years before succumbing on Jan. 10.

"Right now all I can say is my heart is full because I know she’s looking down, smiling at us," said a teary-eyed retired New Haven police officer Stephanie Van Wilgen, who was Gonzalez's longtime police partner.

Stephanie Van Wilgen was Gonzalez's longtime partner in the Dixwell neighborhood. And the mother of three's signature, not surprisingly, was being the matriarch of the police force.

"And that was such the perfect word for her," said Acting Police Chief Renee Dominguez. "She just took care of people. She took care of the community. She took care of the officers. She took care of her family. She was just a wonderful human being."

Former New Haven Police Chief Anthony Campbell says caring and compassion helped Gonzalez master the art of de-escalation before de-escalation was even a thing.

"She would de-escalate the situation and have people calm and then they would say 'well now that everything is calm am I good to go' and she would say 'no no you still gotta go to jail,'" Campbell quipped.

One of Diane Gonzalez's daughters spoke during the graveside service, describing her mother as someone who loved her coffee runs and reading Harry Potter books until her next service call came in.

Tony Terzi is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at tterzi@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.