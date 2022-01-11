x
New Haven

New Haven police officer passes away after being in coma since 2008 crash

Credit: CREDIT: New Haven Independent

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The New Haven Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its officers.

Officer Diane Gonzalez passed away on Monday, more than 13 years after she suffered a traumatic brain injury and slipped into a coma for over a decade as a result of a deadly crash while on duty.

On Sept. 9, 2008, Officer Gonzalez and Sergeant Dario "Scott" Aponte were responding to a report of a violent domestic dispute.

Gonzalez and Aponte responded in separate vehicles, and they ended up colliding at the intersection of Chapel and East streets. Aponte was killed in the crash.

Gonzalez served with the New Haven PD for 13 years at the time of the crash. 

She is survived by her two daughters, her son, and her grandchildren.

