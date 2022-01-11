New Haven police officer passes away after being in coma since 2008 crash

Gonzalez served with the New Haven PD for 13 years at the time of the crash.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The New Haven Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its officers.

Officer Diane Gonzalez passed away on Monday, more than 13 years after she suffered a traumatic brain injury and slipped into a coma for over a decade as a result of a deadly crash while on duty.

On Sept. 9, 2008, Officer Gonzalez and Sergeant Dario "Scott" Aponte were responding to a report of a violent domestic dispute.

Gonzalez and Aponte responded in separate vehicles, and they ended up colliding at the intersection of Chapel and East streets. Aponte was killed in the crash.

Gonzalez served with the New Haven PD for 13 years at the time of the crash.

She is survived by her two daughters, her son, and her grandchildren.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.