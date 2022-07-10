New Haven police officer shot while responding to car crash; search for suspect underway

Police said when the officer got to the crash on Chapel Street, a person inside the car fired a weapon and struck the officer in the shoulder and ear.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — An officer is expected to be okay after he was shot twice while responding to a car crash in New Haven early Friday morning.

Police Chief Karl Jacobson said the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. The officer was responding to a crash involving a car hitting a pole on Chapel Street.

According to officials, when the officer got to the scene, he was shot at twice by the person in the car. The officer was struck in the shoulder and the ear, activating a ShotSpotter sensor.

Jacobson said then the officer called for help, and the suspect then ran away on foot before backup could arrive.

Police are looking for a man in a bright orange shirt, officials said. A shelter-in-place order was issued via a reverse 911 call to residents from River Street to Lloyd Street and Exchange Street to Poplar Street as investigators search Blachely Street during the investigation this morning.

Officials said they could not confirm if the suspect left the area and are conducting a secondary search in the daylight. K9 officers are assisting, and the SWAT team is on standby, according to officials.

Extra officers are stationed at the John Martinez Magnet School and the Family Academy Middle School.

"Nobody should be shot, but when somebody shoots at an officer they're extremely reckless, and we need to do everything possible to get this person in custody," Jacobson said about the investigation.

The officer was treated at the hospital and later released.

Two investigations are taking place following the shooting, criminal and a state-wide standard investigation from state officials since the officer returned fire.

