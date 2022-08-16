New Haven officers rescue woman from a ledge

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Warning: The video includes images that might be graphic for some viewers.

Three New Haven police officers are being praised for their quick actions that helped save a woman from the ledge of a city parking garage.

Police officers Eric Aviles, Tonisha Berrios and Marelyn Vega were called to a city parking garage on Aug. 6 around 5:49 p.m. after a 911 call of a woman in crisis sitting on the ledge of the building.

The three officers quickly reacted. Body camera footage released Monday shows part of the encounter.

The woman – who was not identified – can be seen sitting on the ledge of the building. She can be heard crying.

One of the officers can be seen walking up behind her and pulling her back to safety.

“You’re OK,” one of the officers is heard telling the woman.

Now, nearly two weeks later, the officers told FOX61 News that while it only took a moment to physically pull the woman off the ledge, the entire ordeal felt like it lasted forever.

“That was the longest elevator ride of my life because you don’t know,” Berrios said.

“The whole time running up those stairs and going to the elevator was like ‘please don’t jump. Please don’t jump,’” Vega.

Berrios said after they pulled the woman to safety, it “seemed like a weight was lifted off of her.”

“Probably not all of it because she still has some work to do but it was different from when we arrived,” Berrios added.

Two of these officers have only been on the force for a matter of months. They said their oath to serve and protect their community is brought to a whole new level in situations like this one.

“Mental health is real, and it presents itself in a million different ways,” said Berrios.

“You have to be mindful of what you say to people and how you treat people because you never know what they are going through,” said Vega.

Both of those officers Aviles for helping bring this situation to a quick and safe resolution.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.

