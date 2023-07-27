New Haven residents speak out at public hearing on future of safe consumption sites

The Board of Alders' Health and Human Services Committee held a public hearing Thursday evening at the request of mayoral candidate Tom Goldenberg.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A conversation around safe injection sites is happening in New Haven. The city’s Board of Alders' Health and Human Services Committee heard from the community about the topic Thursday evening.

The public hearing was held at the request of mayoral candidate Tom Goldenberg who raised concerns about city officials planning to bring a safe consumption site to New Haven.

Mayor Justin Elicker said there is no plan, and the city is just exploring the idea.

Nevertheless, the topic is now on the minds of New Haven residents.

In Connecticut, more than 1,400 people died of drug overdoses in 2022.

As people search for answers on how to address the issue, safe consumption sites have become part of the conversation.

"People are advocating for the establishment of safe usage sites to help curb the current fentanyl epidemic. Using that facility ensures that the nature and quality of the drugs are safe," said Joseph Firine of New Haven.

He and Fiona Firine were among those who spoke in favor of the idea. They’re dedicated to ending the stigma around addiction, in honor of their son Cameron who died of an overdose in 2018.

"I think we really have to think about something that could save lives and we’ve got to cut through the stigma and the misinformation," Fiona said.

Other residents had questions about what these sites would look like, where they would be, and how sustainable of a solution it is.

"You’re making this investment, but this investment could be what five years? And when you pack up and leave the community how do you do to the community that’s left ravaged from that behavior or that resource?" said Camille Ansley of New Haven.

Residents also raised concerns about being able to get those questions answered before any plans are set in motion.

"Please make sure that the whole community’s voice will be heard and that we will get answers as far as age requirements and all that, how they’re going to track people, what services," said Nakitta Brown of New Haven.

The Board of Alders said it has not received any plans from city officials. But welcomes discussion from the community.

"I just hope that we can continue the conversation and keep the politics out of it as much as possible and try to figure out solutions that will help our residents," said Ward 7 alderman Eli Sabin.

Gaby Molina is a reporter and anchor at FOX61 News. She can be reached at mmolina@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.