New Haven's Restaurant Week kicks off Sunday with great deals

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — With the weather gradually becoming more consistently pleasant, people think of the outdoors more. And in New Haven, that's great for restaurant business. And Beginning this Sunday, and running for two weeks, New Haven's popular Restaurant Week is on the menu.

The latest surge of COVID combined with winter's grip certainly slowed restaurant business.

"And it's up to us all as a community to help support restaurants to make sure that they can bounce back as our city bounces back," said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.

Restaurant Week, with its special deals, provides a great opportunity for the 53 participating eateries to attract customers new and old, including those who love homemade pasta.

"Our Chef and my business partner Giovanni Mora is from Naples Italy and it's just very authentic," said Stacey Porrello, owner of Caffe Bravo, located in the East Rock neighborhood.

The host of Friday's Restaurant Week kickoff was Ricky D's Rib Shack, which looked and smelled as good as yummy as the name sounds.

"I'm optimistic that the worst is behind us and I'm looking forward to the spring and looking forward to the summer," said Ricky Evans, owner of Ricky D's Rib Shack, which has been in business for six years.

Some of the items they're best known for include ribs, beef brisket, barbecue wings, dry rub wings, mac & cheese, pulled pork, baked beans, cornbread and "awesome" baked potatoes.

"We have lunch, we have brunch, we have dinner, we have pre-fixe menus, we have special pricing. We have complementary add-ons, two weeks, eight neighborhoods," said Bruno Baggetta with Market New Haven.

For all the details, which include shopping and parking discounts during the two-week event, click here.

