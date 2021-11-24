Staff member at New Haven school arrested on risk of injury charges

Incident happened during the school day

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — School officials said that a staff member at Truman School is on leave after they were arrested for risk of injury to a minor after an incident during the school day.

"The district takes very seriously any incident that poses physical risk to a student. The school and the district are cooperating fully with the investigation by the New Haven Police Department," said officials Wednesday in a short statement. The staff member is being put on leave while the incident is investigated.

No other details were released.

Truman School is an elementary school that serves kindergarten through eighth grade. It is located off Ella Grasso Boulevard on Truman Avenue.

