x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
New Haven

Staff member at New Haven school arrested on risk of injury charges

Incident happened during the school day
Credit: Google Street View
Truman School, New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — School officials said that a staff member at Truman School is on leave after they were arrested for risk of injury to a minor after an incident during the school day. 

"The district takes very seriously any incident that poses physical risk to a student. The school and the district are cooperating fully with the investigation by the New Haven Police Department," said officials Wednesday in a short statement. The staff member is being put on leave while the incident is investigated.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

No other details were released. 

RELATED: New Haven school helps the homeless in a big way

Truman School is an elementary school that serves kindergarten through eighth grade. It is located off Ella Grasso Boulevard on Truman Avenue. 

RELATED: 2nd alarm blaze at former Winchester Building in New Haven: officials

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

In Other News

New Haven Mayor Elicker announces Renee Dominguez as New Haven's police chief; Board of Alders to vote