New Haven school staff member arrested for posing risk to minor: officials

The staff member at King-Robinson School was arrested for an incident that posed a risk to a minor, school officials said.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A staff member of a New Haven school was arrested Tuesday after an incident that happened during the school day, school officials said.

The staff member from King-Robinson School was arrested for an alleged incident that posed a risk to a minor, school officials said.

"The district takes student safety very seriously. The school and the district are cooperating fully with the investigation by the New Haven Police Department," New Haven Public Schools said.

There are no specific details on the incident at this time.

FOX61 has reached out to the New Haven Police Department for more information.

In January, a Brennan-Rogers School paraprofessional was arrested for carrying a handgun on school property.

This is a developing story.

--

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.